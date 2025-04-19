Saints News Network

Saints Linked To Surprising QB Trade Proposal

Would the Saints make sense for something like this?

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a clear need in the quarterback room. Who will end up being the solution?

We have to take into account the fact that the Saints do have a quarterback on the roster in Spencer Rattler. He could be a solid bridge guy for the 2025 season if given a full opportunity. He was taken in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft and started six games in 2024.

There's been a lot of chatter about other signal-callers and most of it has been about potential draft candidates. But, could a veteran option end up being a solution instead? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a hypothetical proposal for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to land in New Orleans.

"Saints Get: QB Will Levis," Knox said. "Titans Get: 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 184), QB Ben DiNucci. If Levis is looking for a new home and a chance to start, he should be hoping to land with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had a veteran starter for the 2025 season. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on April 11 that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury "that threatens his availability for this season."

"If Carr is unlikely to play in 2025, the Saints may face pressure to draft a QB prospect like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart with the ninth overall selection. If general manager Mickey Loomis believes that No. 9 is too high to take a signal-caller, though, he could pivot to a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Levis. Of the two potential trade targets, Levis feels like a stronger fit for new head coach Kellen Moore and his offense."

Should the Saints consider something like this?

More NFL: Saints Much-Needed Reunion Has ‘Most Upside’

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News