Saints Linked To Surprising QB Trade Proposal
The New Orleans Saints have a clear need in the quarterback room. Who will end up being the solution?
We have to take into account the fact that the Saints do have a quarterback on the roster in Spencer Rattler. He could be a solid bridge guy for the 2025 season if given a full opportunity. He was taken in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft and started six games in 2024.
There's been a lot of chatter about other signal-callers and most of it has been about potential draft candidates. But, could a veteran option end up being a solution instead? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a hypothetical proposal for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to land in New Orleans.
"Saints Get: QB Will Levis," Knox said. "Titans Get: 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 184), QB Ben DiNucci. If Levis is looking for a new home and a chance to start, he should be hoping to land with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had a veteran starter for the 2025 season. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on April 11 that Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury "that threatens his availability for this season."
"If Carr is unlikely to play in 2025, the Saints may face pressure to draft a QB prospect like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart with the ninth overall selection. If general manager Mickey Loomis believes that No. 9 is too high to take a signal-caller, though, he could pivot to a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Levis. Of the two potential trade targets, Levis feels like a stronger fit for new head coach Kellen Moore and his offense."
Should the Saints consider something like this?