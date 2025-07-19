Saints Linked To Titans Former No. 18 Overall Pick
The New Orleans Saints might have the opportunity to acquire a former first-round pick wide receiver.
Word on the street is that the Tennessee Titans might be interested in moving on from a player they selected at No. 18 overall in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arkansas. Last Word On Sports’ David Latham recently discussed the situation.
“Treylon Burks has not worked out for the Tennessee Titans, and the team could trade him in the coming weeks,” Latham wrote. “Famously selected with the pick acquired in the A.J. Brown trade, Burks began his career on a somewhat-promising note, hauling in 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. Unfortunately, he couldn’t build on that encouraging debut, as he caught just 16 passes in 2023 and four in 2024. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans might trade Treylon Burks for whatever they can get. While they probably won’t receive more than a conditional late-round pick … the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints could roll the dice on the veteran.”
Latham then delved further into Burks’ potential fit with the Saints.
“The New Orleans Saints don’t have the roster to compete for a playoff spot, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t trade for Treylon Burks,” Latham wrote. “Second-round rookie Tyler Shough will likely start the season under center, and New Orleans must do everything in their power to ensure he becomes their franchise quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, they don’t have the resources to go after proven commodities, so they might as well see if Burks has anything left in his tank. Chris Olave is a good receiver, but his extensive concussion history makes him a massive injury risk. Rashid Shaheed, meanwhile, is an adequate deep threat but doesn’t run a full route tree. If Burks can recapture his collegiate form, he could be a solid depth option for the young quarterback.”
Burks has tallied 53 receptions, 699 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in his career thus far. The 25-year-old wideout was selected first-team All-SEC in 2021.
More NFL: Drew Brees Return? Exciting News Arrives For Saints Fans