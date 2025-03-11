Saints Made 'Strong Push' For $60 Million Pro Bowler: Report
It didn't seem like the New Orleans Saints were going to be able to do too much once free agnecy opened up.
Much has been made about the Saints' cap position, but New Orleans restructured some deals and figured it out ahead of the NFL's legal tampering period opening up on Monday. The Saints don't have the most cap space in the world, but they had enough to get a few things done on Monday, including re-signing Chase Young to a reported three-year, $51 million deal.
It sounds like he's not the only Pro Bowler the Saints tried to sign as well. Michael Silver of The Athletic reported that New Orleans made a "strong push" to sign former San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward before he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
"Former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward is closing in on a deal with the Colts," Silver said. "The Saints also made a strong push."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ward ended up landing a three-year deal worth roughly $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.
"Former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward reached agreement on a three-year deal worth up to $60 million including $35 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus with the Indianapolis Colts," Schefter said. "Deal negotiated by Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of Universal Sports Managment."
Ward spent the last three seasons as a member of the 49ers and was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2023. He also won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending the first four years of his career with the organization.
