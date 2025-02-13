Saints Make 1st Move Of Kellen Moore Era With Former-1st-Round Pick
The New Orleans Saints already are hard at work.
New Orleans had an opening at head coach longer than any other team. The Saints were able to fill the open spot after the Super Bowl and did so by signing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Moore now is going to lead the team into the future and now the team already has made a move. The Saints reportedly are re-signing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Saints have re-signed former Chiefs first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year deal after a brief stint in NO to end the season," Rapoport said.
Edwards-Helaire was drafted in the first round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent the first four years of his career with the team and won two Super Bowl titles. He was released by the Chiefs in 2024 and appeared in two games with the Saints.
Over that stretch, he tallied 46 rushing yards on 13 attempts to go along with three receptions for 24 yards. He's just 25 years old and has plenty of upside. Injuries have derailed him throughout his career so far but a running back room featuring him and Alvin Kamara is dynamic. This is a low-risk move with plenty of upside. We'll see how it turns out in 2025, but it doesn't seem like it's negative in any way.
