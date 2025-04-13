Saints Named Fit For 5-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker
The New Orleans Saints' biggest question mark right now is the quarterback position.
That much is obvious at this point. That question is going to dominate the airwaves over the next two weeks until the NFL Draft. There are some other questions to consider, though. The Saints already have added one receiver this offseason in Brandin Cooks but the position is still thin.
There was some buzz about possibly taking Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft, but with the quarterback position in flux it could make more sense to use the pick for a new signal-caller depending on who is available.
If the Saints don't add a young receiver, it wouldn't hurt to go back to free agency. There are still some good options for the taking and Buffalo Bills on SI's Ronnie Eastham suggested New Orleans as a fit for five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
"Outside of receiver Chris Olave, the Saints don't have many options for returning quarterback Derek Carr," Eastham said. "New head coach Kellen Moore will be looking to add some additional talent to the Saints' passing game, and Cooper could be a solid option. He isn't expected to be the number one option in an offense at this point in his career, and the Saints could potentially sign him to a low-risk deal."
Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler who didn't have a great 2024 season, but had 1,250 yards in 2023 and 1,160 yards in 2022. He's just 30 years old and arguably is the best remaining available receiver on the open market. It wouldn't hurt to add him no matter who is playing quarterback.
