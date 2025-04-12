4 NFL landing spots for Bills free-agent wide receiver with All-Pro credentials
The Buffalo Bills added wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, midway through the 2024 season. While the offense stepped up when he arrived, his production wasn't what many expected. He recorded only 20 receptions, 297 yards, and two touchdowns in eight games.
He was also unimpressive in the playoffs, contributing only six receptions and 41 yards in three games. His performance led to an unnamed Bills coach to say Cooper was done. The Bills needed more going into the 2025 season, so Brandon Beane signed former Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer, presumably to replace Cooper. Still, Cooper remains unsigned and could land a new deal after the draft concludes.
Here are four teams that could potentially sign the aging veteran.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks moved on from wide receiver Tyler Lockett, but still have D.K. Metcalf and the emerging Jaxon Smith-Nigba. They also acquired quarterback Sam Darnold to replace Geno Smith. Still, they could benefit from adding an outside weapon opposite Metcalf, such as Cooper.
New Orleans Saints
Outside of receiver Chris Olave, the Saints don't have many options for returning quarterback Derek Carr. New head coach Kellen Moore will be looking to add some additional talent to the Saints' passing game, and Cooper could be a solid option. He isn't expected to be the number one option in an offense at this point in his career, and the Saints could potentially sign him to a low-risk deal.
Dallas Cowboys
This would be a full circle situation if Cooper returned to the Cowboys, but they need help in their receiving corps opposite CeeDee Lamb, plus Cooper and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are familiar with each other. Maybe the Cowboys could get one or two more seasons out of Cooper.
Buffalo Bills
It doesn't seem like the Bills are interested in bringing Cooper back, but if he's willing to sign with the Bills and accept a lesser role within the offense, the Bills could be an option. Last season, he showed decent chemistry with Josh Allen and proved that while he isn't the Cooper of old, he can still make plays from time to time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —