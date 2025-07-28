Saints Named Top Suitor For Chargers QB
There's always going to be more speculation out there then actual moves that can get done across the National Football League.
That's just the nature of the business. While that is the case, there's still a lot out there right now. With each passing day, there's more suggestions, rumors, or just overall noise about which players who could move to which team. Most of it will never happen.
Over the next month or so, we will see plenty of players change teams. That could mean trades, free agent signings, and plenty of cuts. We'll see what happens, but speculation already is out there attempting to get ahead of potential moves. For example, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared a column highlighting quarterbacks that could be on the move with teams that should pursue them. One that was mentioned was Taylor Heinicke of the Los Angeles Chargers. Knox mentioned the Saints as a "top potential suitor" along with the Indianapolis Colts.
"If (Trey Lance), the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, wins the backup job, Los Angeles may consider undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei as the emergency QB over Heinicke," Knox said. "Teams that could use another potential bridge option in training camp, like the Colts and Saints, should see if Heinicke is available now. New Orleans' collection of quarterbacks—Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough and undrafted rookie Hunnter Dekkers—lacks experience. According to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post, the Colts have seen both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones "struggle" in early camp.
"Heinicke, who has 29 career starts on his resume, might have a shot at winning the starting job in either New Orleans or Indianapolis. Top Potential Suitors: Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints."
For New Orleans, this is a solid idea because Heinicke likely would be cheap and has been a very capable backup with some starting experience. But with that being said, it doesn't seem likely that New Orleans is going to make any move anytime soon.
It's easily to speculate and say New Orleans needs a veteran. But, the Saints also have a quarterback competition with three guys that the team has made clear they like. If New Orleans is going to add a veteran, that doesn't seem likely at all until much closer to the season around roster cuts. But, again, this is speculation.