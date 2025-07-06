Saints New Three-Team Trade Idea 'Would Leave Fans Furious'
A recent New Orleans Saints trade idea might infuriate fans if it came to pass.
FanSided’s Darrion Gray responded passionately to a recent trade proposal penned by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski that landed Kirk Cousins with the Saints.
The three-team deal envisioned by Sobleski also had the Buffalo Bills getting Tyrann Mathieu and the Atlanta Falcons receiving Dawson Knox.
It’s a trade that, according to Gray, “would leave (Saints) fans furious.”
“This particular trade … shouldn’t even be considered if offered,” Gray continued. “The Saints walk away with the worst part of the swap. It's difficult to see where the Saints win at all. … The Saints (would) have to give away one of their better defenders, Tyrann Mathieu, in order to get Cousins on the roster. ... Mathieu is a player who can make a difference. You may argue the Saints receiving a quarterback is the biggest deal in the trade, so they should have to give up a lot in return. Valid point, however … You're giving up one of your top defenders for a quarterback who probably won't help you win a struggling NFC South? Then you have to take on Cousins' contract. That's Atlanta's biggest win in the trade. Dawson Knox isn't going to make Falcons fans jump for joy, but that's the secondary benefit of the trade.”
“Sobleski even leaves the door open to Cousins being a backup in New Orleans,” Gray added. “Trading Mathieu and taking on a big contract for someone who even has the chance of being a backup would be criminal. If this happened, the Saints would walk away as losers in this trade until Cousins proved otherwise.”
Gray makes solid points here, and besides, the Saints appear to have something special in Tyler Shough, whom new head coach Kellen Moore selected at No. 40 overall in the 2025 National Football League draft.
The Saints are, by all accounts, planning to roll with Shough. Adding Cousins in a dubious deal wouldn’t match at all with that plan.
