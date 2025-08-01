Saints News: NFC Rattled By Micah Parsons Bombshell
It was a wild day in the NFC on Friday.
The day began with chatter about Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders after he requested a trade on Thursday. But, now all of that has been forgotten as Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys has requested a trade.
"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote. "I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this (America's) team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to (closed-door) negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me...
"I knew I would be leaving money on the table, but again I was OK with that," Parsons wrote. "Again, radio silence as far as my extension. In March I met with (owner Mr. Jerry Jones) to talk about leadership. Somehow the conversation turned into him talking contract with me. Yes, I engaged in a back and forth in regards to what I wanted from my contract, but at no point did I believe this was supposed to be a formal negotiation and I informed Mr. Jones afterward my agent would reach out thinking this would get things done."
You can read his entire statement right here.
The Saints could use a pass rusher and if the Cowboys make Parsons available -- extremely unlikely -- why not give them a call? He's one of the few best players in the entire NFL. When a guy like this makes it clear he wants a move, every team should place a call.
