Saints Superstars’ Trade Value Revealed
The vast majority of major moves across the National Football League offseason have already happened this year.
Training camp has kicked off and the new season is roughly one month away from kicking off. Teams have started to get a good look at their rosters on the practice field. Each team has made moves in different ways. Whether through free agency, trades, or even cuts, no roster looks exactly the same as it did at the end of the 2024 season.
The New Orleans Saints aren't any different. New Orleans has been busy and although it has made some depth moves since training camp kicked off, this pretty much what the roster will look like, give or take.
Although most of the offseason is over, ESPN's Bill Barnwell shared a column projecting the trade value of each team's biggest stars. The Saints didn't have many guys make the list.
"One first-round pick: OT Kelvin Banks Jr. As with the Panthers, the only player on New Orleans' roster likely to return a first-round pick is the team's actual first-round pick from the 2025 draft," Barnwell said. "Banks, the team's fourth first-round pick along the offensive line across the past six drafts, will slot in at left tackle, a spot the Saints have struggled to fill since losing Terron Armstead in free agency in 2022...
"Missing out: There are a number of players on offense who came close. C Erik McCoy is the team's best lineman and a Pro Bowl-caliber pivot, but he has missed 19 games over the past four seasons and plays a position teams don't typically target with first-round picks as part of trades. OT Taliese Fuaga was overmatched in pass protection last season, but with the Saints moving him to the right side, the 2024 first-rounder might find his level and look more well-rounded in his second pro season...
"Chris Olave is a legitimate No. 1 receiver and ranked fourth in ESPN's receiver score metric a year ago, but the 25-year-old has been afflicted by a series of concussions, with the most recent one ending his 2024 season after just eight games. Everyone's rooting for a healthy season from Olave, but any team interested in trading for him would be wary of his injury history."
In Barnwell's column, there were team's that a handful of guys worth two first-round picks or more, more than a first-round pick, and one first-round pick. For example, the Philadelphia Eagles had multiple players in each of these categories. The fact that the Saints didn't have many players mentioned goes to show the view of the team heading into the 2025 season.