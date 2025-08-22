Saints News Network

Saints Not The 'Frontrunner' For Bengals' Trey Hendrickson

Will the former Saints star get traded in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Could the New Orleans Saints reunite with superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson this summer?

Hendrickson spent the first four seasons of his career as as member of the Saints after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 30-year-old spent the last four years in Cincinnati and was a Pro Bowler each season and finished in second place for the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year Award last year. He’s one of the best overall talents in football and exploded after leaving the Saints.

Now, there’s a chance that he will be traded. Reports have surfaced that the Bengals are listening to offers for him. It doesn’t mean he will be moved. Right now, it seems more likely that he will stay. This drama has been going on for months. Cincinnati is no stranger to contract drama. Plus, the Bengals arguably are contenders but their defense is questionable, at best. Trading Hendrickson would destroy the defense.

Former Saints superstar Trey Hendrickson could be on the move

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as the Steelers prepare to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’ll see what happens. It still doesn’t seem likely, but if so, there isn’t a lot of noise out there for New Orleans right now. There is a team out there that has gotten talked about a lot, though. Las Vegas Raiders on SI's Hondo Carpenter reported that the Raiders were called "frontrunners" to land the former Saints star.

"In a conversation with an NFL executive on Tuesday, I was informed, 'I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners. Tom Brady and Mark Davis want to win now, and John (Spytek) has no fear when it comes to making bold moves. The kid (Hendrickson is 30), that move is the mentality of Pete Carroll; he’s not afraid of anything that could improve the team,'" Carpenter shared.

Las Vegas has been no stranger to big moves this offseason. One that they made was acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. Another was hiring Pete Carroll as the team's head coach. The Raiders are going for it. Could that lead them to Hendrickson?

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University.

