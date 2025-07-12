Saints 'Overlooked' Rookie Receives Praise: 'Athletic, Natural Mover'
The New Orleans Saints will rely heavily on their 2025 rookie class to add value to winning.
While first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. and quarterback Tyler Shough dominate headlines, a lesser-known gem, linebacker Danny Stutsman, could prove to be a game-changing piece for new head coach Kellen Moore.
Selected No. 112 overall in the fourth round, the Oklahoma product brings a blend of leadership and athleticism that makes him an intriguing prospect.
Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson recently featured Stutsman on a list of "overlooked" rookies.
“As a prospect, Stutsman is an athletic, natural mover on the second level of the defense with great modern size and frame," Parson wrote.
"He has a three-down skill set and will be a heavily impactful defender as his instincts develop at the NFL level. Heading into training camp, he is expected to be a special teamer and a depth piece behind New Orleans' entrenched veteran linebackers, Demario Davis and Peter Werner, per Ross Jackson of Louisianasports.net."
"Even if the Saints plan to rotate the rookie into defensive action, Stutsman’s performance can force alterations to the plan," Parson continued.
"If he shows improvements with processing information and recognizing plays quicker, he will make the defensive coaches discuss how to fit him on the field outside of potential base three-linebacker sets. Keep an eye out for Stutsman’s presence for the Saints once the pads are on.”
Stutsman has already emerged as a fan favorite in New Orleans. Coming from a big-time program, Stutsman is ready to contribute right away. He's sure to carve out a role sooner rather than later, and inevitable injuries could expedite that timeline even more so.
