Saints Playmaker Shares Promising Update
The New Orleans Saints are coming off a tough 2024 season that saw the franchise end the campaign with a 5-12 record.
That triggered changes throughout the franchise, including the hiring of Kellen Moore to be the team's new head coach. Moore's hiring has been praised left and right after he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last year as the team's offensive coordinator.
He's clearly coming to a different situation in New Orleans, but it sounds like things are going well so far. Despite a tough 2024 season and all of the changes, tight end Juwan Johnson shared that the vibes with the team haven't been as high since the team went 5-2 with Jameis Winston as the starter back in 2021, as shared by The Times-Picayune's Rod Walker.
"Juwan Johnson says the locker room vibes now are the best they’ve been since the Saints started 5-2 before Jameis Winston’s injury," Walker said. "2021 season."
Times are changing. New Orleans has kicked off training camp and even though it's been just a few days, the Saints are already trying to maximize rest time and keep veterans healthy, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Rest days for several vets: The Saints are heavily leaning into director of sports science Ted Rath's system. Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Erik McCoy, Brandin Cooks and Davon Godchaux all got rest days. Will Clapp subbed in for McCoy as the first-team center," Terrell said.
The Saints' season didn't go as planned last year and injuries were a major reason why. The vibes are high and New Orleans is doing things different now.
