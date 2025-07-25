Saints News Network

Saints QB Battle Already Taking Surprise Turn

New Orleans is going to have a tough decision on its hands...

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition has kicked off and just a few days have passed.

Spencer Rattler got the first-team looks the first day of training camp. Tyler Shough got them them the next day. Jake Haener got the first-team reps on Friday. The Saints have been clear that they are going to cycle the quarterbacks through until they have a decision.

The story throughout the first few days of camp has been the play of Rattler, though. Over the course of the offseason, there has been a lot of talk about the Saints' open job and with Shough being taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it has seemed like the job was his for the taking, although the team hasn't said that.

But, Rattler has balled out so far. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill noted that Rattler had a good day of camp on Friday and more importantly shared that he completed every pass he threw.

"I thought it was a much better day of practice. Rattler looked good, especially during the second team period and 7-on-7," Underhill said. "I'm up big time on Rashid Shaheed right now...Rattler completed every pass he threw today."

Rattler is entering his second NFL season and is just 24 years old. He's actually younger than Shough. They were both born on Sept. 28th, but one year a part. Shough was born in 1999 while Rattler was born in 2000.

There's plenty of camp left, but Rattler has shined so far.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

