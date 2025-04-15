Saints Polarizing Addition Predicted By NFL Experts
What's going to happen when the New Orleans Saints are on the clock with the No. 9 pick in the National Football League Draft on April 24th?
This has been one of the biggest talking points in the league recently. It already was a big talking point before Derek Carr's mysterious shoulder injury was announced but now the conversation has been taken to an even higher level.
New Orleans has multiple needs, but now quarterback is the team's most glaring. Will a top option like Shedeur Sanders slip that far so the Saints could take him? ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates shared a mock draft on Tuesday and predicted that is exactly what will happen.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Yates shared. "Yates' pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado. There's uncertainty around Derek Carr's 2025 season amid his shoulder injury, so the Saints must at least consider taking a quarterback at No. 9. Sanders displays really good accuracy, poise and toughness -- traits that should appeal to new coach Kellen Moore as New Orleans aims to stay competitive in the division."
Sanders has been a somewhat polarizing prospect throughout this process so far. There has been chatter about the possibility of him getting selected in the top three picks of the draft. That conversation picked up steam once again on Tuesday with Sanders set to workout for the New York Giants.
There are others who have projected Sanders to be more of a second-round prospect than a top one.
Who knows at this point, but it is worth noting that two major insiders and NFL Draft experts like Yates and Kiper Jr. think a move with the Saints is possible.