Saints Predicted To Add Playmaker After Cooper Kupp Miss
The New Orleans Saints have a need at wide receiver and attempted to go after former Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.
Unfortunately, Kupp will be playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 and not the Saints. New Orleans still has a need at receiver. The Saints could use free agency as a way to add talent with guys like Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Stefon Diggs out there on the open market.
If the Saints are unable to land a pass-catcher on the open market, there will be another way to do so. The National Football League Draft is coming up in April and the Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft. FOX Sports' David Helman released a mock draft and projected the Saints to select Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona," Helman said. "The Saints need defensive linemen, but they did just re-sign Chase Young in addition to acquiring Davon Godchaux in a trade. With that in mind, maybe they give new head coach Kellen Moore an offensive piece to work with. If Derek Carr is going to be successful in 2025, he could use a big target like McMillan."
He has all of the upside in the world. McMillan had 1,319 receiving yards in 2024 across 84 receptions. That somehow wasn't even as good as his 2023 season in which he had 1,402 receiving yards and 90 receptions. Over the last two years he had 18 touchdowns.
This would be a near-perfect move if the Saints could nab McMillan at No. 9.
More NFL: Could Saints Meet Asking Price For 5-Time Pro Bowler?