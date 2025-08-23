Saints Predicted To Make 'Surprise' QB Cut
Will the New Orleans Saints keep all three of their current quarterbacks into the 2025 National Football League season?
That seems to be the most likely option right now with just 15 days to go until New Orleans begins its 2025 season against the Arizona Cardinals. But, with roster cut-down day three days away on August 26th, anything realistically could happen. Saints Wire's Bob Rose shared three "surprise" cut candidates for the Saints and had Jake Haener on his list.
"There weren't many that thought Haener, going into his third season, had a legitimate chance to win the starting quarterback job over Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler," Rose said. "However, there also aren't many who thought that Haener wouldn't make the team at all. Not with the fairly new rule that grants all teams a roster exemption for an emergency third quarterback.
Are the Saints about to make another move?
"New Orleans will carry a third quarterback this year. And, it might ultimately be Jake Haener. But let's be honest, there is little about Haener that makes you think that he can be a quality player if pressed into action. With the inexperience of both Rattler and Shough, my belief is that the Saints will release Haener and attempt to bring in a third quarterback, Kenny Pickett is my thought, with a little starting experience. If they can't find one they're comfortable with, then Haener may be brought back as either the emergency quarterback or for the practice squad."
Haener is the longest-tenured quarterback on the Saints' roster. He was in the mix for the starting quarterback job for a while. But, when only Rattler and Shough played in the second preseason game, it made it clear that Haener isn't in the mix any longer for the starting job.
The 26-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft by the Saints. He didn't see any time in 2023 and then appeared in eight games last year for New Orleans. The Saints have three quarterbacks on the roster, but could that change?
