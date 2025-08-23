Saints QB Battle Ending; What To Watch For Vs. Broncos
The New Orleans Saints will take the field on Saturday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and it's going to be much more than the typical preseason finale.
For most teams, the final preseason games either is a final tuneup for the starters, or an opportunity to rest before the long regular season gets here in a few weeks. That's not the case for the Saints. The Saints are taking on the Denver Broncos and still are figuring out who the team's starting quarterback is going to be this season. Because of that, there's obviously plenty on the line.
Spencer Rattler is getting the start on Saturday but he and Tyler Shough are both expected to see time throughout the contest. After the game it shouldn't be long until we know who the starter is. Earlier in the week, head coach Kellen Moore said a decision truly hasn't been made.
"It's really, really close -- numbers, experiences, reps, everything -- it's going all the way back to the start of training camp. Everything is very, very close between this group. We'll see how it all plays out," Moore said. "...We haven't named one. So we haven't gone through that. Once we make that decision, they'll know, and then you guys will know. ... We're not hiding anything, guys, don't worry."
Who should get the starting job: Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough?
He also made it clear that Rattler starting on Saturday isn't an indication of which way the team is leaning.
Rattler still seems the favorite right now, though. But, it will all come down to how Saturday goes for the two signal-callers. Both have had high moments this summer, but both also have struggled at times throughout camp.
Shough is the high draft pick but Rattler actually is the younger option. Both have made cases for themselves and after a months of chatter, there's just one more preseason game left and then the decision is imminent. Who should get the starting job for the Saints for Week 1?
Rattler is getting the start, which is important in itself. The amount of time he spends with the first team will be a variable to follow throughout the game. Also, will Shough get reps with the first team? That's another detail that could show the team's cards early.