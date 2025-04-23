Saints Predicted To Trade Up From No. 9, Take Risk On Divisive QB Prospect
The New Orleans Saints might trade up three spots from No. 9 overall to ensure they land the most polarizing prospect in the NFL draft.
A lot of people are wondering if the Saints have ruled out drafting a quarterback in the first round on Thursday. New buzz from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, indicates that New Orleans could wait until the later portions of the draft to snag a QB.
However, the possibility still remains that the Saints could go after Shedeur Sanders in the first round, according to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox released Wednesday.
“The Saints may be looking to draft a quarterback early on Thursday,” Knox wrote.
“New Orleans needs a quarterback of the future, and it may need a starter for the present.”
“If the Saints believe that Sanders … can be their quarterback of the future, trading up to secure him would be logical.”
“Las Vegas could be a threat to take Sanders at No. 6, and the Panthers (No. 8) are among the teams looking to trade down in the first round, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moving up to No. 6 would come at a cost, but it could potentially end the search for a long-term quarterback that began when Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season.”
Knox estimated that, in order to acquire the No. 6 overall pick, the Saints would have to package the No. 9 overall pick with their 2025 third-round pick (No. 71 overall) and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Would it be worth it to get Sanders? Only if New Orleans believes that the Colorado Buffaloes QB has legit Pro Bowl potential in the NFL.
The 23-year-old Sanders has divided many an NFL scout over his projected career. One thing that turns off certain evaluators is Sanders’s size. He measured under six-foot-two at the NFL Combine.
