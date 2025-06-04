Saints 'Pressing Question' Will Determine 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints have a veteran roster that can compete in the NFC South.
New Orleans obviously finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. That's not great and isn't what the team wanted, especially after starting 2-0. But, the Saints also were one of the most unlucky teams in the league with some sort of high-impact injury seemingly popping up weekly.
It's hard to compete when your top playmakers, like Derek Carr, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, and a good chunk of the offensive line miss time at different points. This doesn't even take into account the defense which also was hit hard, like Paulson Adebo going down.
The Saints will head into the 2025 season with a solid-looking roster on paper, but the quarterback position is still up in the air. Right now, the two most likely options for the role are Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler.
The Athletic's Mike Jones shared "pressing questions" for every new NFL offensive play caller and unsurprisingly, quarterback was the one for New Orleans.
"New Orleans Saints: Kellen Moore," Jones said. "Who is his quarterback with Derek Carr now retired. An ongoing shoulder injury forced the surprise retirement of Carr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection. Now Moore, a rookie head coach, must make do with second-year pro Spencer Rattler or rookie Tyler Shough. Moore has had success with established quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and, most recently, Jalen Hurts.
"Now he’ll have to develop a pair of unproven quarterbacks while also trying to create an offensive identity that helps mask the deficiencies of a roster plagued by salary-cap constraints. The Saints need big campaigns from veterans Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave in the worst way."
Whoever ends up winning the job is going to have talent around them and will dictate whether or not the Saints can make a run in the division in 2025.