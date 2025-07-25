Saints QB Battle: Tyler Shough Gets First Shot
The New Orleans Saints have two days of training camp action under their belt.
It's going to be a long few week and all of the eyes are going to be on the Saints' quarterback competition. Spencer Rattler got first-team repetitions the first day of camp and Shough got he first-team looks in the second day of camp. Jake Haener is expected to get the next first-team reps.
Shough is the big name to watch among these three. He was drafted in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and whether or not he starts Week 1, he will play a big impact for New Orleans at some point in the not-so-distant future.
He threw a touchdown in the training camp action on Thursday.
Overall, it was a solid day for the Saints rookie on Thursday, despite some mistakes, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Tyler Shough got first-team reps while Spencer Rattler worked with the second team," Terrell said. "There were mistakes to go around, especially toward the end of practice, which saw two false starts with the second-team and then another one with the third team a minute later. Rattler threw the first interception of camp, but followed it up by running in for a touchdown. Shough had to throw away a few passes in the end zone but finished with a touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, and Jake Haener had a highlight throw to Juwan Johnson in the end zone in 7-on-7 drills with the third team."