Saints QB Battle: What They’re Saying About Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition is going to heat up in a significant way.
New Orleans is just about to kick of preseason action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the Saints' first of three preseason games with the other two to follow against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. With all of the speculation and rumors about the quarterback competition specifically, now is the time for it to be taken to another level. This is because of the real, game action. Nothing can mimic that. Over these next few weeks, we're going to see these quarterbacks in action and that will determine the starter.
The Saints flew to California this week in preparation for the preseason action against the Chargers. New Orleans returned to the field on Thursday for practice and although nothing will be decided until the games, team reporters had nothing but positive things to say about Tyler Shough.
Who will end up winning the Saints' onging quarterback competition?
So far in camp, it has seemed on the outside looking in like Spencer Rattler's job to lose. Now, the team hasn't said that. But, even as the Saints have rotated through quarterbacks with the first team, it was Rattler who kicked off the cycle and has been solid himself in camp.
While this is the case, there was some praise for Shough on Thursday.
"Might’ve been Tyler Shough’s best practice session to date as Saints QB as he ran the 1s on Day 1 in L.A," Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football said. "Spencer Rattler was good, too, and got a goal-line session with the 1s late in practice."
"Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough was back with the first team. Spencer Rattler was with the second team, while Jake Haener was back with the third team," LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson said. "Quarterback Hunter Dekker, who was re-signed this week, participated in individual drills but no team drills...Shough saw the same number of reps as Rattler but with the first team and took more passing attempts...He’s clearly settling in. He also found places to use his legs and made some really great reads both in the passing and run game. His lone touchdown pass in the day was to wideout Brandin Cooks in the red zone, but could have had a few more on the day. Also, he had no obvious turnover-worthy throws, though Taylor could have stolen one in the end zone."
More NFL: Saints Split? Why Analyst Wants Fan-Favorite On Trade Block