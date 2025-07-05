Saints QB Breaks Silence On Kellen Moore, Competition
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason and that will continue until the day head coach Kellen Moore and the franchise overall announce who will be under center Week 1.
With Derek Carr retiring, it's anyone's guess who will land the job. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough have seemed like the two most likely options, but Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers are on the team as well.
It's going to be a big decision and Rattler opened up about the competition while joining "The Rich Eisen Show."
"It's a great opportunity," Rattler said. "New coaching staff and loving what they are doing with Kellen Moore, Doug Nussmeier, (and) Scott Tolzien. Three guys who played the position in the NFL and know what they want and can coach very specifically to quarterbacks and know their strengths and know what they can do and are just really good playcallers and know how to coach the game...
"It's an open competition. We've been competing every day. I think competition is great for both of us. Not just me and Tyler, but Jake Haener. We have Hunter Dekkers in there as well. We've got four good quarterbacks in that room. Got a lot of respect for all of those guys and we bond really well. That's what I like. It's a tight-knit room. We all respect each other's games and push each other every day."
Who will win the job? Shough has gotten all of the buzz this offseason, but Rattler has been with the franchise already and has some NFL experience under his belt. It certainly sounds like he isn't throwing in any towel.