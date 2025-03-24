Saints QB Makes Number Announcement For 2025 Season
The offseason is in full swing and that vast majority of topics to discuss involve roster building.
Who will go where in free agency? What about the trade market? Over the next few months that will be the biggest topic across the league as each team now tries to catch the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now they have set the bar.
Teams have been busy already this offseason, including the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans has been active and has made a handful of moves including retaining Chase Young and Juwan Johnson among others and also bringing Brandin Cooks and Justin Reid to town.
While this is the case, there are other things going on in the offseason. There's no football right now but there are plenty of other things to discuss. For example, 24-year-old quarterback Spencer Rattler confirmed on social media that he will be switching his jersey number from No. 18 to No. 2 for the 2025 season.
"Taking it back to that 2!" Rattler said with a saluting emoji, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
He was No. 18 for the Saints last year and wore No. 7 at Oklahoma and South Carolina. So, why No. 2? Saints Wire's John Sigler shared he wore No. 2 in high school and at the Senior Bowl.
"Rattler wore No. 7 at both South Carolina and Oklahoma in college, but he did use No. 2 at Pinnacle High School in Arizona, and at last year's Senior Bowl, so it's not really a new look for him," Sigler said.
