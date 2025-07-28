Saints Quarterback Competition Given Fresh Prediction
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competition without a crystal clear frontrunner, making for a dramatic preseason ahead.
Fans and analysts are divided when it comes to predicting who will win the battle between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler (and don’t count out Jake Haener, either!). Performance during preseason games could play an especially important factor in determining who is named QB1.
On Monday, ESPN's Dan Graziano discussed New Orleans’ intriguing quarterback competition and made his prediction.
“(Derek) Carr surprised everyone by retiring in May, and when that happened the easy assumption was that Shough was the front-runner to start,” Graziano wrote. “Not so fast, say the Saints. They are holding a true three-way competition between Shough, Rattler and Haener -- a group that has made a combined seven NFL starts and won zero. The coaching staff is dividing first-team reps evenly in the early part of camp and isn't likely to move deep into the decision-making process until they see these guys play in preseason games.”
“On the surface, the numbers indicate Rattler and Haener should be pretty easy for the 40th pick to beat out,” Graziano continued. “But multiple league executives insist there are people in the Saints' building who are big fans of Rattler and believe he could develop into a good starter if given the chance and the right coaching … this competition is just beginning.”
“Week 1 starter prediction: Shough,” Graziano asserted. “What the Saints are doing is fair, and it could produce a surprise if Rattler (who is exactly one year younger than Shough) outperforms Haener and the rookie in the preseason. But this coaching staff has no prior connection to Rattler and Haener, so without any real data on which to base a prediction at this point, I'll lean toward the guy they liked enough to pick in Round 2 four months ago.”
News out of Saints camp suggests that neither Shough nor Rattler has gained an edge early on, with both quarterbacks showing signs of greatness on certain days but struggling on other days.
Kellen Moore came out and said that establishing a starter sooner rather than later would be best, but also that the Saints certainly aren’t going to rush the decision.
More NFL: Saints Linked To Titans Former No. 18 Overall Pick