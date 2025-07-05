Saints Quarterback Getting Recruited: In Canada
A former member of the New Orleans Saints is looking for a new home and it sounds like he could have an opportunity outside of the National Football League if he opts to go that route.
Former Saints quarterback Ian Book saw action in one National Football League game for the team all the way back in 2021. He has bounced around practice squads for most of his young career to this point. Right now, he is a free agent and is looking for a new home.
"I’m a free agent right now,” Book said as shared by South Bend Tribune's Mike Berardino. “I’m just waiting for a call. I’m training here at Notre Dame, using the facilities, throwing with the guys.”
It's unclear where he will go, CFL.ca's Marshall Ferguson shared that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League have "claimed" his rights for negotiation if Book decided to make the jump to the CFL.
"The CFL has utilized a negotiation list where teams can 'claim' a players rights *IF* they ever decide to come up north of the border," Ferguson said. "The CFL began releasing a few names here and there periodically, but now the full list is available for all to see from each of the nine teams. Here are nine of the names that jumped out to me with a quick fly through the extensive offering of stories and talent...
"Ian Book | Quarterback | Winnipeg Blue Bombers. One of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of Notre Dame football, Ian Book’s .903 winning percentage ranks second to only Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack’s .932 in the 1940’s. Unfortunately for Book, he has only 20 career passing attempts in the pros and has been on five different NFL teams in four seasons since leaving school."
There's no way to know if he's going to go to the CFL, but it sounds like it is at least an option for him.
