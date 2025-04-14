Saints Quietly Linked To $180 Million Rival Star
The New Orleans Saints have spent the offseason minimizing roster turnover seemingly with the intent to try to compete in 2025 rather than rebuilding.
That was pretty clearly shown by the team's decisions to hold on to Derek Carr, Cameron Jordan, and Tyrann Mathieu while updating their contracts to free up salary cap space. The Saints used some of that space to re-sign Chase Young and Juwan Johnson. The team also went out and signed safety Justin Reid.
Every decision the team has made to this point in the offseason has seemingly been with the intent to try to quickly turn things around and bank on better health. Well, health already is a big question. The Saints now are unsure at quarterback as Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury.
There's been chatter about potential replacements in the upcoming NFL Draft. But, could there still be a veteran option out there that coudl help?
Sports Illustrated's Tom Dierberger suggested seven potential replacements for Carr and the one that stood out the most on their list was four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.
"Now that it appears Aaron Rodgers is most likely going to end up wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform in 2025, the biggest question on the quarterback carousel is Cousins's future," Dierberger said. "Currently tabbed as Michael Penix's $40 million backup, Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons' brass that he'd like to start somewhere in 2025.
"The Cleveland Browns seemed to be the favorites to land Cousins before they signed veteran Joe Flacco on Friday. So, why not the Saints?"
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons but wasn't fully healthy himself in 2025 and the team opted to bench him in favor of Michal Penix. It has been reported that Cousins wants to get traded, but not until after the NFL Draft so the same situation that happened last year doesn't repeat itself. Could he be a solution for New Orleans if it doesn't land someone like Shedeur Sanders?
