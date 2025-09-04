Saints RB Alvin Kamara Is Approaching NFL History
The New Orleans Saints will return to action on Sunday and soon enough there could be some National Football League history made by running back Alvin Kamara if he can stay healthy.
Kamara is a superstar in this league and has been for a long time. He's entering his ninth season in the NFL and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at 30 years old. Last year, he was great for New Orleans in 14 games. He set a new career-high with 950 rushing yards and also chipped in 68 catches, 543 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns.
Now, with the season approaching, ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared to social media that Kamara is 27 catches away from becoming the fifth running back in NFL history to reach 600 catches and 56 catches away from passing Marshall Faulk to become the all-time receptions leader for a running back through their first nine seasons.
The New Orleans Saints could get some history from Alvin Kamara
"Few notes about this weekend from the NFL: Alvin Kamara needs 27 receptions to become the fifth RB with at least 600 career receptions," Terrell said. "Kamara also needs 56 receptions to surpass Marshall Faulk (628) for the most receptions by an RB in his first nine seasons in NFL history."
The fewest receptions that Kamara has had in a season is 47 and that was back in 2021 when he only played in 13 games and started just 10 of them. He had 81 catches in each of his first three seasons and then set a career-high at 83 in his fourth season in 2020. Last year, he had 68 catches in 14 games played. If he can stay healthy, it seems like a pretty safe bet that he will not only clear the 600-catch milestone, but break Faulk's record as well.
Head coach Kellen Moore is known for his offense and he has given Kamara praise left and right all summer so it seems like a pretty safe bet that history is going to come this season to New Orleans for the 30-year-old back.
