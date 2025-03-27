Saints Showing Serious Interest In 21-Year-Old Superstar
It's a new era with the New Orleans Saints with Kellen Moore now as the team's head coach.
The Saints landed Moore quickly after the Super Bowl and it already has been a pretty busy offseason. The team has shown no inclination to rebuild and instead has doubled down on this roster. The Saints have minimized turnover and added other pieces as well like Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks.
New Orleans has been busy, but how will it handle the upcoming National Football League Draft? That's unclear. Will Moore look to an offensive weapon at No. 9? Could the team look at adding a defensive piece like Will Johnson? What about a trade? It's unknown at this time, but we are starting to see infortmation coming out about teams the team has shown some interest in.
KTVB Sports Director Jay Trust out of Boise shared that Saints running back coach Joel Thomas traveled to Boise to get a look at Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty and the two went out to dinner on Tuesday.
"What level of interest do the Saints have in former Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty? New Orleans running back coach Joel Thomas traveled up to Boise this week," Trust said. "Prior to Pro Day today, Thomas and Jeanty went out to dinner last night.
"I've talked to the Saints a little bit," Jeanty said shared by Trust. "I had dinner with the running back coach last night...I've definitely been in communication with them during the process."
Jeanty arguably is the best offensive weapon in this draft class. Could the Saints bring him to town?
