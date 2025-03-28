Saints Reportedly Met With Red-Hot 32-TD Star Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints seemingly are set with their starting quarterback for the 2025 National Football League season with Derek Carr but that doesn't mean another signal-caller won't come to town this offseason.
What about the 2026 season and beyond? That's much more of a question right now. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Saints draft a young guy this offseason and they reportedly had dinner with one of the hottest prospects on Thursday night in Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.
"Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is among the players having dinner with the Saints tonight, according to a source," Underhill shared on Thursday.
There was a time when it seemed like a guarantee that Dart wouldn’t be taken until at least the second round. Over the last few weeks, though, he’s gotten a lot of buzz to the point where it wouldn’t be a shock to see him go in the first round.
The No. 9 pick certainly is too high, but what if the Saints could pick up another pick in the draft?
Dart is an intriguing prospect. He had 32 total touchdowns in 2024 across 13 games played. He tossed 29 touchdown passes to go along with 4,279 passing yards and had three rushing touchdowns and 495 rushing yards.
Recently, he's been one of the most talked about prospects in this draft class. The fact that the Saints met with him in any capacity isn't shocking. There's been a lot of buzz recently about the possibility of New Orleans taking a quarterback. If the Saints could get Dart as well as an offensive weapon with the No. 9 pick, they could be cooking.
