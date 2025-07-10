Saints Reveal When New-Look Helmets Will Be Used
The New Orleans Saints announced some snazzy, new helmets on Wednesday.
There were rumors building up for a few weeks about a potential for New Orleans, but the Saints announced sooner than expected and shared images of their brand new white helmets and even a video to go along with it on Wednesday.
Initially, it wasn’t clear if jerseys would follow the announcement. The team took to social media and shared that the new helmets will be worn with the team’s color rush jerseys.
"This helmet will be worn with the color rush uniforms," the team shared.
Clearly, there are fans for the helmets around the league, including Rashid Shaheed who said the Saints have the best color rush jerseys of all-time now.
"White helmet with the color rush best unis all time," Shaheed said.
The Saints' new helmets have been a hit and will be worn with the color rush jerseys moving forward, at least for the 2025 season. The color rush jerseys have had a similar pattern as the helmets, but had a black helmet before so now they will match and look slick.
At this point in the offseason, there isn't too much action going on as teams prepare for training camp. A helmet announcement is one of the bigger stories of the offseason at this point in the year, but real action is coming back soon. We are now just a few weeks away from training camp.