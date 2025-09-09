Saints News Network

Saints Rookie’s NFL Debut Looks Even Better After Stat Correction

The New Orleans Saints rookie had a solid NFL debut...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints took on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and one guy who hasn’t been talked about a ton is rookie offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Not being talked about a lot likely is a good thing for an offensive lineman. That means the quarterback isn’t being sacked by someone breaking through. But, still, Banks is a first-round pick who just made his NFL debut. Banks played all 75 snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Banks didn't have any penalties against him and after a stat correction, finished as the No. 3 rookie lineman in pressure allowed rate at just 4.3 percent, per The 33rd Team.

"After a stat adjustment, Kelvin Banks Jr.’s Week 1 pressure allowed rate fell to 4.3 percent (2 allowed on 49 snaps)," The 33rd Team shared on social media. "Banks ranked third among rookie OLs in Week 1."

How Kelvin Banks Jr. looked in his NFL Debut

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Banks earned a 69.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in his NFL debut. Along with that, he had a 74.4 grade in pass blocking, but a 58.8 grade in the running game. He didn't allow any hits and just two pressures in the Week 1 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

You couldn't ask for much more out of a 21-year-old rookie making his NFL debut in a divisional matchup. He was solid in the game and showed some flashes of the player he can be. The Saints took him with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft because of his massive potential. The offensive line in general wasn't at full strength Week 1. Trevor Penning missed the game and Taliese
Fuaga hurt his knee. When the entire offensive line is playing together, it wouldn't be shocking to see it improve, including Banks.

All in all, a solid debut for the rookie. The stat correction of just two pressures certainly helps his case against the other rookie offensive linemen.

