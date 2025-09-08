Saints Could Sign Four-Time All-Pro To Solve Injury Concern
The New Orleans Saints lost a key piece on Monday.
New Orleans lost starting safety Julian Blackmon potentially for the season after he suffered a torn labrum that will require surgery, as shared on social media by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Saints S Julian Blackmon, an instant contributor after a late signing, is feared to have suffered a torn labrum in the loss to the Cardinals, sources say," Rapoport said. "They’re still doing tests, but if confirmed, he’s looking at season-ending surgery. A tough blow...Last year Julian Blackmon had a torn labrum and underwent surgery in January. This injury, to a different part of the same labrum, may require surgery quicker."
Losing Blackmon hurts. He was one of the team's starters on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in a secondary that already has question marks. Now, those questions are even louder with Blackmon out.
If the Saints want to look to the open market to make an addition with Blackmon out now, there is one obvious option.
Should the Saints add another reinforcement on defense?
Justin Simmons - Most Recent Team: Atlanta Falcons
Simmons has been a star throughout his nine-year National Football League career. Last year, he was in the division and started 16 games for the Falcons. Before that, he spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos and earned four All-Pro nods over that span.
Simmons is surprisingly still out there in free agency and the Saints have over $12 million in cap space right now, per Over The Cap. Simmons talked openly throughout the offseason about looking for opportunities, and specifically mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles at the time. He didn't say anything about retirement at the time. It's surprising no one has signed him yet. With Blackmon set to miss time, the next obvious option would be to sign Simmons. At the time the Saints signed Blackmon, there was a lot of chatter out there about how he and Simmons were the two best free agent safeties. Well, Simmons is still out there for the taking if New Orleans wants him.
