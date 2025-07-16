Saints 'Should Call' Bengals About Cut Candidate; Deal Soon?
A Cincinnati Bengals guard might soon become available, and the New Orleans Saints are a good fit.
The Athletic’s Paul Dehner recently mentioned this player as a cut or trade candidate. “Although there’s also a chance he wins the starting job … the Bengals would save $2.5 million by releasing or trading (Cordell Volson),” Dehner wrote. “Teams are always looking for offensive line depth, and if a rookie, undrafted free agent or other player in the battle royale for the guard job plays to a similar level, it would be easy to see the Bengals feeling motivated to make a move on cutdown day.”
Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios took Dehner’s report and ran with it, envisioning multiple landing spots for Volson and mentioning the Saints among his logical destinations.
“The New Orleans Saints will spend the 2025 season trying to turn second-round pick Tyler Shough into a franchise quarterback, and the best way to do that is by securing the offensive line,” Palacios wrote.
“After struggling at tackle, first-round pick Trevor Penning will have the first shot at winning the left guard battle. Perhaps this transition will work, but the Saints should call the Bengals about Cordell Volson in case Penning cant’ figure it out at a new position. While he doesn’t have the highest ceiling, Volson provides a base level of competence that should help this offense.”
The six-foot-six, 315-pound Volson is in his athletic prime at age 26. He was selected at No. 136 overall by the Bengals in the 2022 NFL draft and has proved durable so far in his NFL career, appearing in 50 of 51 possible games and starting in 48 of them for Cincinnati.