Saints Sign Two QBs As Practice Squad Shuffle Continues
The New Orleans Saints have really been utilizing the practice squad so far this season over the last few weeks.
New Orleans -- like every team across the National Football League -- was able to start forming their practice squad after roster cut-down day came and went before Week 1. Since then, the Saints have used it to adjust the quarterback room. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough haven't been impacted by the shuffle. But, both Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers have.
Haener has been released by the Saints, signed to the practice squad, signed to the active roster, and cut altogether. Dekkers is an undrafted free agent who has been signed and cut by the Saints a handful of times over the last few months.
The trend continued on Tuesday, but in a positive way for both Haener and Dekkers. The Saints officially announced that both have been re-signed to the practice squad.
The Saints shook up the practice squad again
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed tight end Jack Stoll to the active roster from the practice squad and re-signed quarterbacks Hunter Dekkers and Jake Haener to the practice squad," the Saints announced. "Stoll, 6-4, 247, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Nebraska. In 62 career regular season games for the Eagles (2021-24), Miami Dolphins (2024) and Saints (2025), Stoll has caught 22 passes for 193 yards and made eight special teams tackles.
"Stoll was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and started in a two-tight end set, while contributing one tackle on special teams. The Aurora, Col. native played at Nebraska from 2017-20, totaling 61 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns in 43 games."
This obviously isn't the first time we've seen a transaction with Haener or Dekkers and probably won't be the last as well.
