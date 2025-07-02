Saints Sleeper? NFL Draft Steal Has Tools To Start
As training camp approaches, there are arguably two big questions around the New Orleans Saints.
The first one is obvious. Right now, the Saints are in a quarterback competition between Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. The winner will be decided in training camp and that is the biggest question and talking point around the team.
But, that isn't all.
The Saints' cornerback room has some questions. Kool-Aid McKinstry is expected to be cornerback No. 1 for the Saints in 2025 with other corners on the roster including Alontae Taylor, Ugo Amadi, Isaac Yiadom, Rico Payton, and Quincy Riley among others. There are some question marks here and that's why there has been speculation about signing available veteran free agents.
The Saints have a solid overall roster on paper, but cornerback arguably is the biggest weakness. But, with that being said, there also is opportunity here. One guy in particular who should be watched closely throughout training camp is Riley. He's a rookie and was selected with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Riley is coming off a season in which he had 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defended, and one forced fumble in just 10 games with Louisville. He totaled eight interceptions in 37 games in college and now will try to bring that production to New Orleans.
He got a stamp of approval from ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick this offseason as well:
"Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville," Riddick said. "There is a premium placed on turnovers in the NFL, and Riley has a knack for producing them. He has 15 interceptions over his 55 career games at Middle Tennessee and Louisville. He also added 39 pass breakups and a forced fumble over that time.
"Riley is a former high school state champion in the 100- and 200-meter track events, and he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine. At 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, he has the physical tools to play anywhere -- outside on the perimeter or inside in the slot, and in man, zone, press or off-coverage. You name it, he can do it. The exclamation point on his evaluation is that he is tough and will set the edge against the run in Cover 2, which we know is uncommon for players at his position. Riley would be a good pick at the bottom of Round 2."
Riddick had Riley as a second-round talent and yet the Saints got him later on. He's a guy fans should be excited about and now it's just going to be interesting to see if he can use all of that talent to carve out a big role.