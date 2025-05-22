Saints Star At Center Of Ridiculous Trade Buzz
The New Orleans Saints have spent the offseason minimizing turnover and clearly are trying to run it back with the vast majority of the 2024 roster.
New Orleans did this mainly through contract restructurings but also re-signed some of its own guys who were going to free agency. If the Saints wanted to rebuild and make big subtractions, that likely would've happened already. Now, organized team activities are here and the offseason is going in a different direction.
The rumors and speculation will start to die down and that hole will be filled by real action from the practice field. The Saints absolutely could make more alterations to the roster and have the money to add in free agency, but there likely won't be any shocking subtractions until potentially cut down day later in the summer when the Saints get the roster down to 53 guys.
While this is the case, there's been some pretty wild -- and very unlikely -- speculation. For example, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski shared a post in which they discussed hypothetical trade packages for players who need a "fresh start." One guy that was mentioned was Saints legend Cam Jordan.
"Trade Package: 2026 fifth- and '27 sixth-round picks," Sobleski said. "Jordan wants to be in New Orleans. He's built a strong standing in the community and loves to play for the Saints. He also admitted that he wants to win. Those two things things may be mutually exclusive over the next year or two. As things currently stand, the Saints look like the NFL's worst team, particularly after the unexpected retirement of veteran quarterback Derek Carr.
"Maybe Jordan does stick it out and complete his career only wearing the black and gold. However, the 35-year-old might be tempted to chase a Super Bowl elsewhere. The 2025 campaign should be an evaluation year for the Saints, particularly at quarterback and their offensive line. Multiple proven veterans on defense would draw interest around the league, including linebacker Demario Davis and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. Jordan's consistency on an every-down basis at a premium position should be enticing to squads looking to address their defensive front."
If the Saints wanted to go in a different direction with a team legend like Jordan, they likely would've done so already. He's done nothing but make it clear that he wants to be in New Orleans. They even had "Cam Jordan Day" in the city on May 8th.
Jordan isn't going anywhere barring something shocking.
More NFL: Saints QB Competition Suffers First Casualty Of Offseason