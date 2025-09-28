Saints' Starter Questionable With Apparent Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Saints got some pieces back heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills but also got bitten by the injury bug on Sunday afternoon.
On the bright side, both Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning were healthy heading into the Week 4 showdown against the Bills. On the negative side, fellow offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was forced to exit for a time due to an ankle injury. The Saints officially announced that Ruiz is questionable to return.
"RG Cesar Ruiz (ankle) is questionable to return," the Saints announced.
The Saints' offensive line has been hit left and right this season with injuries. It's unfortunate and the trend continued on Sunday. Ruiz is one of the team's starters. He started the first three games of the season and did so once again on Sunday.
New Orleans can't seem to catch a a break for the offensive line. As of writing, Ruiz has not returned to the action. We will keep you updated as more information comes out.
For the Saints, the offensive line was viewed as a strength heading into the season. New Orleans drafted Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to bookend the offensive line with 2024 first-rounder Fuaga. Penning was moved to guard along with Ruiz. Erik McCoy is one of the best centers in football. There's talent on this offensive line, but they haven't had a lot of experience together this season. Week 4 is the time Penning has gotten any action because he was injured. Fuaga was injured, but returned. Now, it seems like Ruiz could be the next one injured.
Fortunately, he wasn't ruled out right away. So, that should be at least viewed somewhat positively. But, this offensive line is beaten up and it's still early on the campaign. Last year, injuries ravaged this team and it is the case once again in 2025.
