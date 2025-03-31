Saints Surprising Move Could Be Gaining Steam
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the most intriguing teams to follow over the last few weeks.
When the offseason kicked off, the Saints seemed closer to a complete roster rebuild than anything else. But, that isn't what has happened.
The Saints hired Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach and since then the team has been busy restructuring deals, re-signing some of the team's top free agents, and bringing in some new talent. The Saints clearly aren't planning a rebuild right now.
The quarterback position is one that specifically has been in question. There were rumors flowing about Derek Carr for weeks. There was even chatter that Carr could've been open to a trade, but the team has decided to roll with him instead.
New Orleans worked on his deal and it would be a shock if Carr wasn't with the team in 2025. While this is the case, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked about the possibility of the team drafting a quarterback and said Kellen Moore's presence at Jaxson Dart's "isn’t insignificant."
"We’d written over the past couple of weeks how the situation between the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr was worth keeping an eye on—then how the team maxing out his restructure (taking his base salary to the minimum and converting the difference into a signing bonus) probably dashed any chance of a trade," Breer said. "What it didn’t dash, though, was the idea New Orleans could draft a quarterback. And along those lines, that Saints coach Kellen Moore was personally at Dart’s pro day isn’t insignificant."
This is interesting because of the fact that Dart has been one of the hottest prospects of the offseason. When the offseason began, it seemed like Dart would be taken in the second or third round in the upcoming NFL Draft. That may not be the case any longer, though. Now, most of the chatter about Dart has tied him to the first round and some even talked about him being selected near the top of the first round.
New Orleans has the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. If the Saints want Dart, they either would have to take him at No. 7 or likely traded back into the first round to get him. Breer noted that Moore was at Dart's pro day and it "isn't insignificant." If the Saints really like Dart could they use their first-round pick in a surprising move to add another quarterback despite the commitment to Carr?
