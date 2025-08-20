Saints News Network

Saints Target Drawing Interest From AFC East

The rumored New Orleans Saints target is getting some interest out there...

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
As speculation has grown throughout the offseason about the position group the New Orleans Saints could improve the most, the one that has been talked about the most is cornerback.

The cornerback room certainly looks different than it did at this point last year. But, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Before training camp began, there were more question marks. Solid performances throughout camp have seemingly made the need for a new corner less than it was. For example, Kool-Aid McKinstry has shined. Head coach Kellen Moore even said that he's having a "big-time camp."

"This has been a big-time camp for Kool-Aid. He has played phenomenal," Moore said. "His confidence every single day. He's just making a ton of plays and you can just see his ability to transition in the coverage game is really, really good."

McKinstry is entering his second season in the NFL and already has sky-high expectations.

Could the Saints make one more move in free agency?

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Earlier in the offseason, the guy who was linked most to the Saints is free agent corner Asante Samuel Jr. He visited with New Orleans and at the time it was reported that more information wouldn't come out about Samuel until late in the summer after another medical check up. He's surprisingly still out there on the open market.

Posts started to pop up on social media saying Samuel is set to visit with the Miami Dolphins. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald squashed the report that a visit is scheduled, but did note that the Dolphins do have interest in Samuel.

"Dolphins have kept in touch with Asante Samuel Jr.'s camp as due diligence, as we've reported since mid May," Jackson said. "Samuel Jr. has interest. But there has been no visit by Samuel to Dolphins headquarters and he's not there today and not scheduled for a visit. Agent declined to say if he has medical clearance after neck injury."

Samuel is a talented player who could help the Saints. But, clearly, there's some competition out there for him. Plus, the Saints aren't in the same position they were in a few months ago.

