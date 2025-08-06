Saints Tried Signing Legendary Pro Bowl WR
The New Orleans Saints have been more active in free agency this offseason than many expected them to be.
New Orleans finished the 2024 season with the worst salary cap position in football. There was a time in which the Saints were over $50 million over the salary cap. That led to some creative contract restructurings this offseason, but less turnover than you'd expect. One reason for this surely was Derek Carr's retirement. With him leaving, it made the salary cap significantly more bearable.
The Saints added some veterans into the mix this offseason, like Brandin Cooks and Justin Reid. New Orleans also reuniting with Juwan Johnson and Chase Young on new deals among other moves. While this is the case, the Saints reportedly were interested in more.
Saints Attempted To Bring Superstar Receiver To New Orleans
The Saints' wide receiver room currently features Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooks as the top three guys. That's a strong trio to build around and the team reportedly tried to add more firepower in the form of six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, per The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan.
"Perception, though, is often reality," Duncan said. "And the perception of the Saints right now is the worst it’s been in years. And there are tangible signs that go beyond the slings and arrows of pundits and talking heads. The club struggled to attract top free agents this offseason, and many of the ones they did sign had local ties to the region. Keenan Allen, a veteran receiver who the Saints have courted heavily this offseason, remains in wait-and-see mode on the open market. Ditto cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"Likewise, the sudden retirements of Tyrann Mathieu, Derek Carr and Dallin Holker are indicative of a team in flux. Each decision was made autonomously, but collectively they reflect something bigger."
Unfortunately, Allen no longer is available after re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Six-time Pro-Bowl WR Keenan Allen, who spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers, is re-signing with the franchise. Allen visited the Chargers on Aug. 1, and the visit now has been extended for this season."
There's been speculation out there this offseason about how Allen would've made sense for New Orleans. Clearly, the Saints thought the same but he's returning to Los Angeles.
