Saints Release TE Ahead Of Chargers Game
The New Orleans Saints have started to trim down the roster a tad and made yet another roster move on Tuesday.
The story of the offseason has been turnover. Although the Saints haven’t completely rebuilt this offseason, there has been some turnover. Like losing quarterback Derek Carr as he surprisingly announced his retirement from the National Football League.
Carr ends his entire career with 11 years of National Football League experience under his belt. The last two were with the Saints.
New Orleans lost Carr, but he hasn’t been the only roster casualty. The Saints made another move on Tuesday and there will be plenty more with the 2025 regular season looming at this point.
Are Saints done adding to roster after yet another move?
New Orleans made another move on Tuesday and opted to waive tight end Seth Green, as shared by LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson.
"The Saints have waived TE Seth Green. Had a tough camp in Metairie, won’t be making the trip to Irvine," Jackson said.
Green didn't have high expectations after coming over this offseason. But, the tight end room has been thin so it's somewhat surprising to see a move already at this point in camp. Throughout his professional football career, Green spent time with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL and the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys before joining the Saints, per the team.
"Green joins the Saints after playing the last two seasons in the United Football League for the Arlington Renegades," the team shared. "He played in 20 games, hauling in 24 catches for 236 yards with two touchdowns. He joins the Saints alongside Renegades teammate cornerback Jayden Price. In addition to fellow Saints teammate Barry Wesley, Green was also a nominee for the league's Sportsman of the Year award, recognizing sportsmanship, character and community service.
"Green has spent time in the NFL with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. Green signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft and spent two months on the Cowboys practice squad in the 2022 season."
Now, the Saints' tight end room is left with Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill (PUP), Foster Moreau (PUP), Jack Stoll, Michael Jacobson, Treyton Welch, and Moliki Matavao.
