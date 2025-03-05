Saints Urged To Avoid Reunion With $70 Million 28-Year-Old
The New Orleans Saints certainly have some holes to fill this offseason.
New Orleans clearly knows that it needs to fix some things. The Saints won just five games last year and finished in last place in the NFC South. The first step in rebuilding the franchise was bringing in Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach but soon enough they need to address the roster.
Free agency kicks off next week and the Saints have a lot of holes to fill, but not a lot of money to go around. One area that they could use reinforcements is safety and an old friend is likely going to be available. It recently was reported that former Saints safety Marcus Williams could be cut by the Baltimore Ravens.
He spent five years in New Orleans but A To Z Sports' Adam Holt suggested that the Saints avoid any reunion.
"Tyrann Mathieu was banged up throughout 2024, but he is confident that he will return to the Saints for next season, and potentially beyond," Holt said, "Outside of those two veterans, there is plenty of unknown at safety going forward for them. Williams is an experienced option, but New Orleans would be wise to avoid a reunion with him. He struggled badly last season and has dealt with multiple notable injuries over the past few years. Last season, he was benched in Baltimore.
"Not to mention, the staff in New Orleans looks much different since Williams was last playing there. He has limited ties to the organization at this point, outside of relationships with players. We will see if Williams is on the Saints' radar as they look for another proven safety, but another route is probably best for New Orleans' defense."
Williams landed a five-year, $70 million deal but didn't have the campaign he hoped ifor n 2024. Keep an eye on him once free agency opens.
