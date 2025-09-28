Saints Vs. Bills: How To Watch, Stream, Final Score Prediction
The New Orleans Saints are in danger of a brutal 0-4 start to the 2025 National Football League season.
New Orleans lost Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, in Week 2 against the Mac Jones-led San Francisco 49ers, and then Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, they will face off against the Buffalo Bills on the road with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Here's all you need to know about the Saints-Bills Week 4 matchup:
The Saints and Bills will face off this weekend
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT)
Location: Highmark Stadium
Television: CBS
Streaming: NFL+, CBS
Radio: WWL 105.3 FM/870AM
The Saints aren't trending in the right direction heading into Week 4 after an embarassing Week 3 loss against the Seahawks. The Saints are coming off of a 44-13 loss against the Seahawks that was brutal from the very beginning. The Bills, on the other hand, are 3-0 after beating the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller Week 1, the New York Jets Week 2, and taking down the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
Now, they will look to remain unbeaten against a Saints team that has shown signs of life, but hasn't been able to full string it all together yet.
Here is a final score prediction for Sunday's showdown:
The Saints are the underdogs, and should be. That makes sense but after such a brutal Week 3 loss, it would be the best storyline possible if they could immediately turn it around and upset one of the top contenders in the NFL. That currently doesn't seem very likely, but this is a game that could be considered a trap game for the Bills. Buffalo should come out on top, but this is one that could end up being closer than you'd expect.
Bills: 26 Saints: 21
Again, the Bills should win on Sunday afternoon, but maybe the Saints will be able to put up a fight as they try to avoid an 0-4 start to the season.
More NFL: Clemson Star Linked To Saints As Way-Too-Early Draft Fit