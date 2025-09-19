‘Gutsy’ Spencer Rattler Is Winning Over Drew Brees
If New Orleans Saints fans are looking for hope right now, one person they should keep an eye on right now is Spencer Rattler.
The 24-year-old won the Saints' starting quarterback job and has shown growth through his first two games of the season. He's averaging 210.5 passing yards per game, which is up from 188.1 yards per game last year. On top of that, he's made good decisions through two games. He hasn't thrown an interception yet after throwing five last year in seven total games played, including six starts.
Rattler has taken positive steps forward and another thing that should excite Saints fans is what Drew Brees had to say about him on WWL-AM Thursday with Bobby Hebert, as transcribed by Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Drew Brees is impressed with Spencer Rattler
"Spencer is a really dynamic player,” Brees said. “Stature wise, he’s a lot like me from the perspective of you’re not the tallest guy, but you’re athletic, you can move. I love the way he throws the ball. He’s made some plays running the football that have been really impressive over the last couple of weeks, getting some key first downs, breaking tackles. Just some gutsy performances. It hasn’t resulted in wins, but we’ve been right there.”
Rattler is a guy fans should be happy about. He's an underdog. He's the youngest quarterback on the active roster, but he hasn't been viewed as the guy with big potential. But, some forget that there was a time in which Rattler was a top prospect and even contender for a Heisman Award back in college. After that, his road to starting in the NFL was anything but smooth, but he has given the Saints a chance to win both games so far and is a competitor.
He'll have another chance at his first win as a starter on Sunday when the Saints hit the road for their first round game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Sooner or later he'll get over that hump and get in the win column. He's impressed a team legend in Brees. That should be enough to at least get the fanbase hyped early in the season.
