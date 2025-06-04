Saints Wasted No Time Removing Last Trace Of Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints had Derek Carr under center for the last two years.
The stint wasn't all bad, but surprisingly came to an end this offseason with Carr announcing his retirement. There were plenty of rumors early on shortly after the Super Bowl about the potential of Carr being traded or cut. Reports even surfaced that Carr showed a willingness to be moved. But, the Saints opted to keep him until he announced his retirement.
New Orleans made the move official on Tuesday by placing him on the reserve/retired list. It didn't take long for the Saints to seemingly give away his No. 4 jersey. It was shared on social media by the account "NFL Jersey Numbers" that cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry would be taking the number.
Although this isn't an official announcement, he is currently listed on the Saints' official roster on the team website as having the No. 4 as well. There's a lot of time left in the offseason and things could obviously change, but it seems like there will be a new No. 4 in town in 2025 in New Orleans.
The Saints have had a wild offseason when it has come to Carr, to say the least. His time with the organization is over and the team already seemingly is giving his jersey away. It's a new era in town and seemingly either Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler will take over the quarterback job this summer.