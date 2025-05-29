Saints Will See Old Friend, Super Bowl Champ In 2025
A former member of the New Orleans Saints has found a new home in the NFC.
Former Saints longtime punter Thomas Morstead spent the first 12 years of his career with the Saints. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in town, and fully ingrained himself in the community.
Since leaving the Saints, he has had two different sints with the New York Jets and also has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. He was with the Jets over the last two years but New York moved on from him this offseason.
Morstead hit the open market but it didn't take too long for him to find a new home as he announced that he is signing with the San Francisco 49ers on social media on Wednesday.
"Grateful is an understatement!" Morstead shared with a selfie in front of a 49ers logo.
The 49ers had a brutal 2024 season despite Super Bowl aspirations. The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl during the 2023 campaign, but loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers had some high expectations once again in 2024 but finished in last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record after a wide-range of high-impact injuries derailed the season.
San Francisco looks like a contender once again on paper and now has the former Saints fan-favorite and All-Pro in town to help with the special teams. The Saints will face off against the 49ers in Week 2 action on Sept. 14 at Caesars Superdome.
