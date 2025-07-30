Saints Work Out 8 Players, Including Buccaneers Veteran
It certainly seems like the New Orleans Saints are on the look out for some more depth right now.
We are in the second week of training camp and this typically is a time in which you start to see work outs across the league and even some signings in free agency. There's plenty of talent still on the board and now teams have started to get a clearer look at their roster on the practice field. Plus, there have been plenty of injuries popping up across the league, including some serious ones. For example, it was reported on Wednesday morning that the Miami Dolphins lost cornerback Kader Kohou for the season as he suffered a knee injury during the weekend.
There is going to be roster shuffling all across the league over the next few weeks and New Orleans at least attempted to get out in front of it on Wednesday. New Orleans had a workout with eight players, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints tried out the following players: LB Jared Bartlett, P Jake Camarda, DB Luke Gunderson, P Kai Kroeger, T Ricky Lee, T Jalen McKenzie, T Jonathan Mendoza, and LB Keenan Pili," Underhill said.
Of these eight, Camarda has the most NFL experience. He spent the last three seasons as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appeared in 38 games. Kroeger is someone who recently hit the open market after being cut by the New York Jets.
The roster is never finished and New Orleans is still looking to add.
