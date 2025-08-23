Say What? Saints QB Tyler Shough Ripped Before Broncos Game
The New Orleans Saints have had a quarterback competition going on for weeks and it has been neck-and-neck.
New Orleans hasn't announced a decision for Week 1 yet, but Spencer Rattler got the start for the Saints on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Rattler and Tyler Shough both still have a shot at the Week 1 starting job, but it sounds like FanDuel thinks the battle is over. FanDuel took to social media this week with a ranking of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL. They Shough on their list -- hinting they think Rattler will be the starter -- and ranked him all the way down at No. 31 ahead of just Brandon Allen of the Tennessee Titans.
Saints fans certainly are familiar with the No. 1 spot. Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons was named the No. 1 backup. The most surprising person on FanDuel's list was fellow Giants rookie Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants. He was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was the quarterback selected just before Shough. Dart was the second quarterback taken while Shough was the third.
Did they get it right about Saints QB Tyler Shough?
But, what's surprising is that Dart isn't even guranteed to be the backup right now with Jameis Winston currently the expected backup. Shough still has a real chance of being a starter right away so the fact that FanDuel not only put him on this list, but put him pretty much at the bottom is just a sign of the national perception around the franchise right now.
Shough is an intriguing signal-caller. The Saints -- and head coach Kellen Moore specifically -- hand-picked him this offseason. He may not win the starting job right out of camp, but this is still a little aggressive, especially when taking into account the fact that Dart is all the way up at No. 2. Plus, will Shough even end up being the backup or could he still end up getting the Week 1 start?
More NFL: Saints QB Battle Ending; What To Watch For Vs. Broncos