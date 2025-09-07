Score Prediction And 3 Takes For Saints 2025 Season
New Orleans Saints football is back. Well, technically in a few hours as of writing, but you get the point.
Football is back and the Saints are one of the most fascinating teams to follow right now because of all of the variables. Kellen Moore is the team’s head coach now. It’s his first opportunity as a head coach in the NFL. The Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he didn’t win the starting quarterback job. That honor belongs to Spencer Rattler.
The Saints will begin the season against the Arizona Cardinals with kick-off scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT (1 p.m. ET).
Here are three last-second predictions before the regular season kicks off for New Orleans.
The New Orleans Saints have a chance to surprise some people
Saints win 9 games but miss the playoffs
New Orleans has uncharacteristically low buzz heading into the 2025 season. It seems like everything that has been said about the Saints has been pretty negative. But, that shouldn't be the case. Moore is an exciting, new head coach. There are plenty of veterans around. The receiver room is deep and the running back room has one of the best overall backs in the game. The defense is better on paper and the division is weak. This is a team that could absolutely make up some ground after a rough 2024 season, but there may not be enough right now to get a playoff spot.
Chris Olave plays 16 games and tops 1,200 receiving yards
Last year, Olave played in just eight games. The year before, he played 16 games and had 1,123 receiving yards. If he can stay healthy throughout the 2025 season, he should have a chance at a career-year as the focal point of the Moore-led passing offense.
Chase Young tallies 7 sacks
Young won't play on Sunday against the Cardinals, but the expectation is that he won't be out for very long. His career-high is 7 1/2 sacks back in 2020 in 15 games. Last year, he had 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games. He re-signed to New Orleans on a big deal and should have plenty of opportunities.
Score Prediction:
Saints: 23 Cardinals: 17
